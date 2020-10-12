NSPA Implements a Contract for a Major Upgrade of Air Defence Systems in Iceland

(Source: NSPA; issued Oct 12, 2020)

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has completed the upgrade of the AN/FPS-117 long-range air surveillance radars operated by the Security Iceland Air Defence System. (NSPA photo)

LUXEMBOURG --- NSPA has successfully implemented a multi-million dollar contract for the upgrade of the Iceland Air Defence System's Long Range Air Surveillance Radars (AN/FPS-117).



The upgrade includes a technology update to the radar signal and data processing groups, extending the system's life span by eliminating obsolescence and improving supportability.



In addition, the capability of the radars is enhanced to meet the most current requirements for air surveillance systems in NATO air operations. The upgraded radars meet NATO's Military Requirements for Surface-to-Air Identification.



The close cooperation with Iceland provides improved strategic air surveillance capability to the Alliance.



The NSPA, through its Communications, Air and Missile Defence Programme, provides life cycle management, technical and logistics support services for the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System's (NATINAMDS) Early Warning Sensors.



This is the second major upgrade project of this magnitude managed by the Agency upon formal tasking from a NATO member. Interested Nations can benefit from the experience and high-level expertise that NSPA has gained in this domain.



