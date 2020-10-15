Strengthening Australia's High Frequency Radar Capability

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 15, 2020)

Defence is teaming with BAE Systems Australia and the University of Adelaide to boost interest in the study of high-frequency radar technology in a move aimed at building the number of specialist-trained engineers.



The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will include establishing a Centre for High Frequency Technologies, strengthening Australia’s world-leading high-frequency (HF) systems capability.



The agreement is set to increase knowledge and understanding of the domain in which Australia’s Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN) – an over the horizon high frequency radar – operates.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said the collaboration will bring together important resources, expertise and facilities that are critical to maintaining Australia’s national security.



“This MoU formalises the JORN Open Innovation Network, which will promote innovation and cross-disciplinary research on the science and engineering of HF systems,” Minister Reynolds said.



“It is a significant step forward in growing and strengthening a highly skilled sovereign HF radar workforce and technology pipeline.”



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the partnership with BAE and the University of Adelaide would see the establishment of a new Centre for High Frequency Technologies.



“The Centre will develop and commercialise new technologies that will benefit defence industry and Defence’s ability to transition innovation into capability,” Minister Price said.



“This key partnership comprises a five-year extendable program that will assist academia to provide undergraduate and post-graduate education in an area of critical importance to Defence.



“Ultimately, the program will also bolster employment opportunities in upper atmosphere physics and radio frequency engineering.”



