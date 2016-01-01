Airbus Forms Team Maier to Increase Australia’s Sovereign Industrial Capability

CANBERRA --- Airbus has formed Team Maier and will partner with key Australian space and technology companies, and academia, as it launches its solution to Joint Project (JP) 9102 to provide a complete Defence Satellite Communications System.



Airbus is looking to substantially increase sovereign industrial space and defence capability in Australia through its bid to deliver sovereign military satellite communication capability for Australia and the Asia-Pacific Region.



Access to space is critical to Australia’s security and the Government is enhancing its investment in space capabilities across the spectrum. In response, Airbus has formed Team Maier to bring Australian expertise and capabilities to the forefront of their solution, developing workshare and export opportunities for SMEs, job creation, technology transfer and innovation.



Andrew Mathewson, Airbus Head of Country – Australia and New Zealand, said “We have always recognised the expertise and capabilities that Australian companies and academia can bring to our business, and how important synergies can be achieved. Reinforcing our long-standing commitment to the Commonwealth of Australia, our new Team Maier brings in partners to enable the Australian Defence Force to achieve its strategic objectives of Shape, Deter, and Respond across the Indo-Pacific region.”



“Airbus has injected more than A$950 million of activities into the Australian aerospace industry over the last three years, for civil and military fixed-wing and rotary wing aircraft, generating economic benefits of over A$1.7 billion for Australia. We are now looking to build on that with space.”



“Airbus thanks the Meriam people of the Eastern Islands of the Torres Strait for permission to use their language in the naming of our JP9102 Industry Team, and pays respect to their Elders, past and present.”



As part of Team Maier, Airbus has launched its call on the supplier database ICN Gateway at https://gateway.icn.org.au/project/4552/airbus-space which details the range of key technologies, specialist skills and manufacturing capabilities that it’s looking to source from Australia as part of its programme.



Team Maier will bring on board partners across space, technology and academia, enabling further innovative solutions and niche capabilities to the Commonwealth.



Airbus has owned and operated the UK Skynet military satellite communications system, providing 24/7 services across the world for more than 15 years on behalf of the UK Ministry of Defence, under a multi-billion contract. Through the Skynet programme Airbus provides a range of space-based services to export customers worldwide including Australia, the US and other NATO Allies.



In 2016 Airbus invested in a brand new-purpose built satellite ground station in Adelaide, to land Skynet secure military satellite communications. This key ground station in Australia extended its existing chain of teleports in France, Germany, Norway, the UK and the USA, providing global coverage in both fixed and mobile satellite services. This worldwide teleport network provides global coverage for connectivity services by providing the link between the satellite constellation and terrestrial networks for reliable end-to-end connectivity at the highest service level.



Airbus has over five decades of presence in Australia, across the country’s defence, helicopters and commercial aircraft segments. The company has directly invested more than A$100 million into ARH Tiger and MRH90 projects. With a strong local team of more than 1,500 employees working across 21 sites for civil and military fixed-wing and rotary wing aircraft, Airbus is committed to long term collaborative relationships that will deliver real results for Australia’s Defence industry capabilities, create local jobs and technology upskilling.





