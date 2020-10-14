GE to Provide Rauma Marine Constructions with LM2500 Gas Turbines for Finnish Navy’s New Multipurpose Corvettes

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Oct 14, 2020)

EVENDALE, OHIO --- GE Marine announced it has received a contract from Rauma Marine Constructions, Rauma, Finland, to provide four LM2500 marine gas turbines. These reliable GE engines will power four new Pohjanmaa class multipurpose corvettes to be built as part of the Finnish Navy’s Squadron 2020 Project.



“We are excited to work with Rauma Marine Constructions to bring GE’s popular LM2500 marine gas turbines to the Finnish Navy. In fact, Finland is now the 39th navy worldwide to adopt GE’s LM gas turbines for naval propulsion,” said GE’s Kris Shepherd, Vice President, General Manager, Marine Operations. “The LM2500s will be equipped with GE’s new composite gas turbine module which was of particular interest for this application. The new enclosure offers a significant reduction in weight over its steel predecessor, and most importantly, a safer environment and improved access for sailors,” Shepherd added.



According to Mr. Jyrki Heinimaa, CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions,” Due to the global COVID-19 situation, the contract negotiations were challenging and required additional effort and teamwork from both parties. RMC looks forward to working with GE and is confident that GE’s vast experience in naval gas turbine technology is a perfect fit for the Squadron 2020 project and for the Finnish Navy.”



Pohjanmaa class corvettes are designed for year-round service in the seasonally freezing Baltic Sea, and will have the ability to operate independently in ice. Each 3,900-ton corvette will feature one GE LM2500 gas turbine in a Combined Diesel eLectric And Gas turbine (CODLAG) configuration to reach speed in excess of 26 knots. GE also will provide a full complement of gas turbine auxiliary systems including electric start and water mist firefighting systems, fuel forward and water wash skids, and controls.



The LM2500 gas turbines will be Made in the U.S.A. at GE’s manufacturing facility in Evendale, Ohio. Construction of the corvettes by the shipyard is slated to begin in 2022; all ships are expected to be delivered to the Finnish Navy by 2026 and fully operational in 2028.



With a GE gas turbine, navies have worldwide support whether onshore or at sea, and interoperability benefits with other allied ships. GE has delivered gas turbines onboard 646 naval ships worldwide and provides 97% of the commissioned propulsion gas turbines in the United States Navy fleet. With GE’s split casing compressor and power turbine design, in-situ maintenance is allowed, often making a gas turbine removal unnecessary; navies save millions of dollars a year and weeks/months of ship unavailability.



GE’s marine gas turbine business is part of GE Aviation and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. GE is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine propulsion products, systems and solutions including aeroderivative gas turbines ranging from 6,100 to 70,656 shaft horsepower/4.6 to 52.7 megawatts. These gas turbines reliably operate the world over in some of the most arduous conditions in temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees F/-40 to 48 degrees C.



-ends-



