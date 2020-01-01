Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 15, 2020)

-- AAR Aircraft Services Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $67,262,091 modification (P00009) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, time and materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0111.

This modification exercises options to procure P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, fulfillment of depot in-service repair/planner and estimator requirements, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications, aircraft on ground support and removal and replacement of engines in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers.

Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in October 2021.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





-- The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $61,554,305 modification (P00005) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, time and materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0113.

This modification exercises options to procure P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers.

Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia (97%); and Seattle, Washington (3%), and is expected to be completed in October 2021.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





-- StandardAero Inc., San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $46,003,699 modification (P00009) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, time and materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0110.

This modification exercises options to procure P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers.

Work will be performed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (86%); Cincinnati, Ohio (11%); and San Antonio, Texas (3%), and is expected to be completed in October 2021.

No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



