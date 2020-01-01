Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 15, 2020)

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $239,113,565 definitization modification (PZ0001) to contract FA8672-20-C-0005 for StormBreaker (SDBII, GBU-53/B) production Lot 6.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed Nov. 28, 2023.



The current action relates to classified Foreign Military Sales (FMS), and 6.3% of contract value supports FMS.



Fiscal 2020 production funding in the amount of $265,281,689 is being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $271,894,434.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



