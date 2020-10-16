Australian Industry to Benefit from $900 Million Attack Class Work Packages

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 16, 2020)

Australian industry will benefit from hundreds of millions of dollars in work packages for the Government’s Future Submarine Program, supporting hundreds of Australian jobs and creating new opportunities for Australian businesses.



The Government and Naval Group today launched a new campaign seeking Expressions of Interest from Australian industry to become Australian Capability Partners for the manufacture of 23 major items of equipment.



This work has been assessed by Naval Group as being worth up to $900 million across the 12-boat fleet.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the Government’s Future Submarine Program will deliver Australia a regionally-superior, sovereign submarine capability.



“This commitment by Naval Group demonstrates the significant benefits to Australian industry that will flow from the Attack Class Submarine Program,” Minister Reynolds said.



“As we approach the preliminary design in January 2021, this is a critical phase of the program where we are in the process of designing and selecting more than a million submarine parts that need to work perfectly together.



“The skills and knowledge to manufacture this equipment and others will progressively be transferred to Australian industry as work packages are released to industry as part of the Government’s sovereignty objectives.



“The Government continues to work with Naval Group to maximise opportunities for Australians, and in particular, train Australian workers in France, to generate the competency and skill to be able to then train the Australian-based workforce as early as possible.”



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said manufacturing such essential pieces of equipment in Australia supported Australian jobs and built confidence in the Australian defence industry.



“I have said from the outset that our Government will have the backs of Aussie workers,” Minister Price said.



“The decision to manufacture these essential pieces of equipment in Australia demonstrates our commitment to create new opportunities and jobs for Australian businesses.



“This is a significant step in the right direction to build up Australian capability in the Government’s Future Submarine Program.”



Minister Reynolds and Senator for South Australia and Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham, today also opened Naval Group Australia’s new office at Port Adelaide.



Its opening marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Naval Group Australia’s workforce, as design work on the Attack Class submarines continues to progress.



The new Naval Group Australia office at Port Adelaide will host its 250‑strong workforce, with the capacity to accommodate up to 350 employees.



“The new dedicated office, close to where the Attack Class fleet will be built at the Osborne North Submarine Construction Yard, demonstrates Naval Group’s commitment to deliver the regionally-superior Attack class submarines,” Minister Reynolds said.



“South Australia is at the forefront of the Morrison Government’s plan to ensure Australia has the maritime capabilities to defend Australia and its interests over the coming decades, supported by a world-class, sustainable naval shipbuilding industry.”



Minister Birmingham said Naval Group Australia’s commitment was a testament to South Australia’s capability as a powerhouse for naval sub and shipbuilding.



“This commitment reinforces South Australia as the home of our nation’s rapidly growing defence industry which is delivering thousands of cutting-edge jobs locally,” Minister Birmingham said.



“Naval Group Australia’s announcement builds on the Government’s plan of maximising the development of our defence industry through key partnerships, encouraging business capability for advanced technology development and job creation.”



(ends)





Naval Group Opens New Port Adelaide Base as Rapid Workforce Ramp Up Continues

(Source: Naval Group; issued Oct. 16, 2020)

Naval Group’s new Port Adelaide base has been officially opened today as the gear up for the move to the Attack Class submarine construction yard gathers momentum.



The Port Adelaide base was officially opened by the Minister for Defence, Hon. Linda Reynolds in front of more than 200 VIPs and Naval Group Australia staff.



The opening coincided with the launch of Naval Group’s first of many major local manufacturing packages for 23 specialised submarine parts in a boost to Australian industry.



Naval Group Australia CEO John Davis said the new facility at Port Adelaide and the Local Manufacturing Package made it a milestone day for Australia and Naval Group.



“The 50-year Attack Class submarine program is already delivering significant benefits to Australia, local industry and local communities,” Mr Davis said. “Today’s opening of our Port Adelaide base is a significant milestone as we continue to build our workforce in preparation for the exciting move to the submarine construction yard at Osborne.



“In September we welcomed our 250th employee and this new base is an important part of accommodating our growing workforce.



“Port Adelaide has a strong heritage of waterfront industry and proximity to both Osborne and our Keswick office and is an excellent location for our new base.



“Over the past few weeks many of our staff have made the transition to these new offices and we are looking forward to embedding ourselves into the Port Adelaide community over the course of our 50-year program.



“We want to thank all those who have joined us today to celebrate this milestone event for Naval Group, Australia and the local community.”



Naval Group Australia has embarked on an aggressive recruiting campaign with the workforce expected to increase to over 1,700 direct jobs in 2028 with many more indirect jobs being created through the life of the program.



The new office space will be able to host up to 350 employees and provide access to local amenities including a creche, gym, cafes, shopping centre and other local businesses.





Naval Group also today launched its first ‘Local Manufacturing Package’ Expression of Interest to Australian industry that will see the manufacturing of complex specialised submarine equipment take place in Australia - expected to be worth almost $900 million.



Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence. As a system-integrator and prime contractor, the group designs, produces and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of 3.7 billion euros and has a workforce of 15,168 (data for 2019).



(ends)





Naval Group Opens First ‘Local Manufacturing Package’ for Specialised Submarine Parts in Major Boost to Australian Industry

(Source: Naval Group; issued Oct. 16, 2020)

Naval Group has today launched its first ‘Local Manufacturing Package’ Expression of Interest (EOI) to Australian industry that will see the manufacturing of specialised submarine equipment take place in Australia – part of a package expected to be worth almost $900 million.



In the first of many local packages to be offered throughout the life of the 50-year program, these specialised pieces of equipment include the steering gear system, weapons handling system and main shaft line and will support hundreds of Australian jobs.



In contrast to previous submarine builds that have involved manufacturing similar equipment overseas, this announcement will deliver increased capability, technology and capacity in Australia.



Jean-Michel Billig, Naval Group Executive Vice-president Australian Future Submarine, said that this significant package of work demonstrated Naval Group’s real action to maximise Australian capability and involvement as well as benefit local manufacturing and jobs.



“Ever since Naval Group has been chosen as strategic partner for the Attack-class submarine program, we have had a strong focus on ensuring that significant benefits are delivered to Australians and local industry through the 50-year program,” Mr Billig said.



“This package, the first of many, demonstrates our clear commitment to Australian industry and will lead to increased manufacturing capability in Australia and local jobs.



“This is a milestone day for this program, Naval Group and Australian manufacturers.



“Importantly, through this manufacturing occurring in Australia, local business capability will be enhanced for generations meaning the legacy of this program goes beyond the regionally-superior submarines we will deliver.”



Naval Group Australia Chief Executive Officer, John Davis said that Naval Group was sending a clear message to Australian industry that Naval Group means business.



“The release of the EOI marks the start of a competitive selection process for Australian capability partners to deliver specialised submarine equipment to the Attack Class Program,” Mr Davis said.



“Our team has been working closely with local industry to prepare for the significant work that is required to deliver these submarines and the selection of our capability partners will mark another significant milestone achievement for Australian industry and the Program.”



The EOI process will run until 16 November with businesses encouraged to apply to be a partner or sign up to the Industry Capability Network (ICN) to receive regular updates.



Businesses are also encouraged to work with industry groups, associations and Naval Group to prepare themselves to become a supplier ahead of the roll out of Attack Class submarine work.



-ends-



