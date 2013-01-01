Saab Awarded Carl-Gustaf Weapon Contract from U.S. Army

(Source: Saab; issued Oct. 15, 2020)

Saab has signed a multi-year framework contract with the U.S. Army for the latest version of the Carl-Gustaf multi-role, man-portable shoulder-fired weapon, known as the M3E1 in U.S. Army service and M4 globally. Saab has been awarded an $87 million MUSD (approximately 770 MSEK) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract for M3E1 weapons with an initial order of $9.2 million MUSD (approximately 80 MSEK) with deliveries in 2021.



The contract is an indefinite delivery and quantity contract allowing the U.S. Army to place orders for the latest version of the Carl-Gustaf weapon during a 7-year period for a value of up to approximately $87 million (770 MSEK). The Carl-Gustaf weapons in this framework contract will be operated by the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Special Operations Command.



“The Saab M3E1 is optimized to meet the needs of today’s warfighters. This lightweight and effective recoilless rifle ensures readiness on the modern battlefield with multi-role capabilities through a wide array of munitions including counter defilade, anti-structure, and anti-armor,” said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S.



The Carl-Gustaf system has been a program of record in the U.S. since 2013. In 2018, the U.S. Army announced it would acquire the latest version of the system. At 14.8 pounds (6.7 kilos), the new version is 28 percent lighter than its predecessor, the M3. In 2019, the U.S. Army signed a framework agreement for Carl-Gustaf ammunition.





