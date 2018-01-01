Finland, Latvia and Patria Land Oy Reach Agreement on Developing Common Armoured Vehicle System

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 15, 2020)

Patria’s 6x6 armored vehicle, designed to provide the best protected mobility with the simplest technologies, will serve as the basis for the new armored vehicle to be jointly developed by Finland and Latvia. (Patria photo)

Finland, Latvia and Patria Land Oy have signed a product development agreement on a common armoured vehicle system. The agreement is related to the Letter of Intent signed by the countries last spring.



The purpose of the product development agreement is to develop, in line with the common requirements of the countries, the prototype Patria 6x6 vehicle manufactured by Patria Land Oy to a common armoured vehicle platform, with an armoured personnel carrier and a command and control vehicle. The agreement makes it possible to build a comprehensive approach to develop common maintenance, logistics, training solutions or product development packages.







“We appreciate it that despite the situation caused by the COVID-19 epidemic we are able to continue the bilateral materiel cooperation in this way. Both countries were able to reconcile their requirements and reach an agreement,” says Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen.



A joint product development organisation guides and supervises the work, with Finland acting as the lead country. The product development phase will last until the end of 2021 and, after concluding the product development agreement, Finland and Latvia will be able to start negotiations on possible serial procurements. The first deliveries could take place in 2021. A completely different agreement will be negotiated on possible serial procurements.



“This is an important opening for developing the infantry’s and the entire army’s mobility and building a new capability for our troops. With the joint research and product development project, it is possible to find solutions to improve interoperability, save life cycle costs and improve security of supply,” notes Inspector of Infantry Colonel Rainer Peltoniemi from Army Command Finland.



The total value of the product development agreement is approximately EUR 7.3 million including VAT, and it comprises the common platform and the product development of an armoured personnel carrier and a command and control vehicle. Costs shall be shared equally between Finland and Latvia.



(ends)





Latvia, Finland and Patria Sign an Agreement on Research and Development of a 6x6 Armored Vehicle System

(Source: Latvian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 15, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On Thursday, October 15, Defense Minister Artis Pabriks and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen and Patria Land Oy President Jussi Jarvinen signed an agreement on research and development of a common 6x6 armored vehicle system based on a Patria vehicle.



"The agreement signed today is an important step in the development of the National Armed Forces, as further in-depth cooperation with Finnish partners will allow finding the best solutions to increase the mobility of our soldiers. Evaluating the current cooperation, I have gained confidence that in case of a successful outcome of the project, Latvian industrial companies will also benefit,” said Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks.



The purpose of the armored vehicle development agreement is to develop Patria Land Oy's 6x6 vehicles on a single platform, which will perform the functions of soldier transport and command. The agreement will allow other possible vehicle variants to be developed at a later stage.



"We welcome the fact that, despite the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are able to continue bilateral defense cooperation. Latvia and Finland have been able to harmonize their demands and reach an agreement," emphasized Finnish Minister of Defense A. Kaikonen.



It is planned that the research phase of the new vehicles will end at the end of 2021, after which the partner countries will be able to start negotiations on the purchase of the new 6x6 armored vehicles. The first deliveries of 6x6 vehicles could take place already in 2021.



The total value of the vehicle development contract is approximately 7.3 million euros, and its costs will be covered equally by Latvia and Finland.



(ends)





Finland, Latvia and Patria Signed an R&D Agreement on Developing Common Armoured Vehicle System

(Source: Patria Group; issued Oct. 15, 2020)

Finland and Latvia together with Patria, have signed a research and development (R&D) agreement for a common armoured vehicle system. This agreement is a next step in this collaborative programme after the countries last spring signed a joint technical arrangement (TA).



The purpose of the R&D agreement is to develop a common armoured vehicle system, based on the Patria 6x6 vehicle and developed to meet the common requirements of the countries. The agreement also allows for the development of other new vehicle variants and system features later.



The joint Finnish-Latvian research and development organization will direct and supervise development work, in which Finland will act as the leading country.



“This is an excellent opportunity for us, and we are confident that this program will be beneficial for all parties. This is a unique multinational co-operation which is built on identified common benefits over the full lifetime of the system. Patria is proud of being able to provide our expertise in the joint development programs into use of this program. The participating countries will seek for a very cost-effective solution that will certainly be of interest to other countries as well who are keen on enhancing their army mobility”, states Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land business unit.



Patria launched its 6x6 vehicle at Eurosatory in 2018. The Patria 6x6 vehicle combines all the proven features of Patria’s XA and AMV vehicles. It is simplified, reliable and designed to meet the highest requirements of customers. Its state-of-the-art terrain mobility is guaranteed by an efficient power unit and the independent suspension familiar from the Patria’s AMV vehicle. Due to the spacious cabin and well-defined functions, the vehicle is easy to operate and to train. Reliability and low life cycle costs are underlined by the multitude of commercial components used in the vehicle.



The key areas of Patria’s Land business unit are armoured wheeled vehicles, mortar systems and related lifecycle support services. Business unit employs 230 people in Hämeenlinna and Tampere.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services.



Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain. Net sales totaled EUR 507.5 million in 2019, and Patria employs 3,000 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



-ends-



