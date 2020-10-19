NZDF to Conduct Third Orion Deployment in Support of UN Sanctions Against North Korea

(Source: New Zealand Defence Force; issued Oct 19, 2020)

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has deployed a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions imposing sanctions against North Korea.



The sanctions resolutions are intended to persuade North Korea to denuclearise and abandon its ballistic missile capabilities.



The P-3K2, a long-range maritime patrol aircraft, will carry out maritime surveillance patrols to detect and deter attempts to evade sanctions such as through illicit ship-to-ship transfers at sea of sanctioned goods such as oil and coal.



This will be the third deployment of a P-3K2 in support of the implementation of the UNSC resolutions, following previous deployments in September 2018 and October 2019.



The aircraft, based at Kadena Air Base in Japan, will fly patrols over international waters in North Asia.



Our deployed personnel had to undertake Covid-19 quarantine requirements on arrival in Japan, and will carry out 14 days managed isolation on their return to New Zealand. Our personnel have the necessary equipment and support so they are able to minimise risks from Covid-19 during their deployment.



-ends-



