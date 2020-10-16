The Defence Ministers of Russia and Kazakhstan Signed an Agreement on Military Cooperation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 16, 2020)

Defence Ministers of Russia, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, and of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev signed an interstate agreement on bilateral military cooperation in Nur-Sultan.



It is worth noting that this is an unprecedented document. Usually, in such cases, an intergovernmental agreement is to be signed, but in this case an interstate agreement on military cooperation is signed, which is several orders of magnitude higher in importance.



Also, Sergei Shoigu and Nurlan Yermekbayev signed a plan of cooperation between the military departments of the two countries for 2021, which in all sections is many times wider than the plan for the current year. This indicates the strategic nature of the partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan in the military field.



After the entry into force of the updated agreement, the agreement between Russia and Kazakhstan on military cooperation of March 28, 1994, the main provisions of which have been implemented, will expire.



In accordance with the provisions of the updated agreement, military cooperation is carried out in a wide range and includes military education and training, supplies of weapons and equipment, participation in joint bilateral and multilateral exercises, and military training activities.



The updated agreement is also supplemented with new areas and forms of interaction, which include peacekeeping, interaction within international organizations, countering challenges and threats to regional security, culture and sports.



