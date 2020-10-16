Meeting of Secretaries of State for Defense on the European Next Generation Weapons System (NGWS / FCAS)

(Source: Spanish Ministry of Defense; issued Oct 16, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Spanish state secretary for defense Esperanza Casteleiro Llamazares and members of her team during the virtual Oct. 16 meeting with her French and German counterparts to seal Spain’s full membership in the FCAS program. (Spanish MoD photo)

The Secretaries of State for Defense of Germany, France and Spain have signed the addendum to the Implementation Agreement 2 of the integration of our country in Phase 1A of the NGWS / FCAS project.



The Secretary of State for Defense, Esperanza Casteleiro Llamazares, participated this afternoon together with her counterparts from France and Germany, Joël Barre and Benedikt Zimmer respectively, in a meeting by videoconference framed within the framework of the Next Generation Weapons System (NGWS) development project which is part of the Future Air Combat System (FCAS).



In addition to reviewing the status of the project both in the phases currently contracted (Joint Concept Study and Phase 1A of R&D activities and demonstrators), as well as those that are being negotiated (Phase 1B and 2 of the R&D and demonstrators), special attention has been paid to the selection of system architectures, a critical point to continue making progress in all definition and design activities.



This status of this architecture selection process was presented by a delegation of the leading companies of each country headed by Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation, Dirk Hoke, CEO of Airbus Defense and Space, and Ignacio Mataix, CEO of Indra Systems.



The Secretaries of State for Defense of the three countries then signed the addendum to the Implementation Agreement 2 of the integration of Spain in Phase 1A of the NGWS / FCAS project.



This document constitutes a fundamental milestone for our country since it represents the full incorporation of Spain into the project since it was signed on February 14, 2019 by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles and her French and German counterparts, the Letter of Intention for the adhesion of Spain to the Franco-German project of the Future Combat Air System (NGWS / FCAS).



With the signing of the contracts that will be formalized under the protection of this Agreement and that should materialize in the coming weeks, Spain reaches the cruising speed of France and Germany and all activities and decisions in the program will be taken with a position of our country on equal terms with its partners.



The NGWS / FCAS project is essential for the future capabilities of our Armed Forces, as well as for the technological and industrial development of Defense and the generation of highly qualified employment. It also applies to many other sectors of the rest of the national industrial fabric, which is why the participation of other ministries in a State program is considered essential.



-ends-



