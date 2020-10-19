CAE Hands Over CAE 700MR NH90 Simulator to Royal New Zealand Air Force

(Source: CAE Inc.; issued Oct 19, 2020)

MONTREAL --- CAE announced that earlier this month it officially handed over a CAE 700MR Series NH90 flight training device to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).



“This advanced NH90 simulator means Royal New Zealand NH90 aircrews can train safely and cost-effectively in New Zealand,” said Matthew Sibree, Managing Director, Asia/Pacific, CAE. “The realistic training capability provided by the NH90 simulator will enable the RNZAF to maximize the availability of the NH90 fleet for operational taskings while ensuring aircrew are prepared for the wide range of missions they are called on to perform.”



Due to COVID-19 over the past six months, the RNZAF and CAE had to adapt its traditional on-site installation, integration, and acceptance testing procedures. A range of teams, including local staff from CAE New Zealand, performed the on-site installation at RNZAF Base Ohakea with remote virtual support from CAE staff in Montreal and Australia. The simulator is now ready for use in order to meet the RNZAF’s currency requirements for crews due to the current COVID-19 situation. CAE New Zealand staff will continue to provide ongoing maintenance and support services on the NH90 simulator.



“We are honoured to be the training partner of choice for the Royal New Zealand Air Force and provide training systems and support services that contribute to the readiness of the New Zealand Defence Force,” said Daniel Gelston, Group President, Defence & Security, CAE.



The CAE 700MR Series NH90 simulator delivers an immersive and realistic virtual training environment ideal for rehearsing challenging tasks such as ship deck and confined area landings. The RNZAF NH90 simulator features an extreme field-of-view visual display system (240 degrees horizontal by 88 degrees vertical) with imagery generated by the CAE Medallion-6000MR image generator. In addition, the CAE 700MR Series includes a revolutionary dynamic seat for vibration and motion cueing, thus maximizing the realism of the training experience on a fixed-based simulator.



