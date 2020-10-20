Australia to Participate in Exercise Malabar 2020

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 20, 2020)

Following an invitation from India, Australia will participate in Exercise MALABAR 2020.



The exercise will bring together four key regional defence partners India, the United States, Japan and Australia in November 2020.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said Exercise MALABAR 2020 marked a milestone opportunity for the Australian Defence Force.



“High-end military exercises like MALABAR are key to enhancing Australia’s maritime capabilities, building interoperability with our close partners, and demonstrating our collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Exercise MALABAR also showcases the deep trust between four major Indo-Pacific democracies and their shared will to work together on common security interests.”



Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, said the announcement was another important step in Australia’s deepening relationship with India.



“This builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, to which Prime Minister Morrison and Prime Minister Modi agreed on 4 June 2020, and which I progressed with my counterpart, Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, this month when we met in Tokyo.



“It will bolster the ability of India, Australia, Japan and the United States to work together to uphold peace and stability across our region.”



Participation in Exercise MALABAR demonstrates Australia’s enduring commitment to enhancing regional security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and increasing the capability and interoperability of the ADF.



Australia last participated in Exercise MALABAR in 2007.



