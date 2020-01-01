Defence Union: Further Progress Made Towards Military Mobility in the EU

(Source: European Union External Action; issued Oct. 19, 2020)

BRUSSELS --- The Commission and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy have today presented the Second Joint Report on the implementation of the Military Mobility Action Plan.The Joint Report recognises the continued commitment by the EU Heads of State and Government to invest in transport infrastructure to adapt it to the military needs in instances where this can also benefit civilian movements.The report also reflects the update of the military requirements and the updated gap analysis between civilian and military requirements, as well significant progress in regulatory issues, such as the adoption of an EU Form 302 to streamline and simplify customs processes.Launched in 2018, the Action Plan aims to facilitate military movements within and beyond the EU. The Action Plan contributes to the Common Security and Defence Policy by enabling EU Member States to act faster and more effectively, while fully respecting their national sovereignty and decision-making.The actions are implemented in a coordinated manner by the EU institutions and bodies in close consultation with the EU Member States following a whole-of-government approach. Military Mobility is supported through other defence initiatives, notably the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), and remains a flagship project within the EU-NATO cooperation framework.-ends-