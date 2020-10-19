The Frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov Enters Second Stage of Factory Sea Trials in the Sea of Japan

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 19, 2020)

Today the modernized frigate of the Pacific Fleet Marshal Shaposhnikov entered the Sea of Japan for the second stage of the factory sea trials.In the morning, tugs of the Pacific Fleet took the ship out of the Dalzavod water area and escorted it to the outer roadstead, where the frigate went full speed.At sea, the crew, together with the delivery team, will check the operation of the power plant, steering gear, auxiliary mechanisms, communications, detection and navigation. Also, speed and maneuvering tests of the ship will be carried out.Repair and modernization of the frigate is carried out on the basis of JSC Dalzavod Ship Repair Centre in Vladivostok, where the Marshal Shaposhnikov carried out repairs of outboard fittings and hull structures, and installed new equipment. He also received into service modern complexes of strike missile weapons Caliber-NK, Uran, the latest artillery weapons.The first ship went to sea for factory sea trials on July 10.It is planned that before the end of this year the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov will return to the Pacific Fleet.-ends-