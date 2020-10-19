The aircraft was lifted out of the so-called Electronic Mate and Alignment Station (EMAS), which is an electronic compatibility and assembly system. Here, since July 16, the L-001 has reviewed the final assembly of the front, center, and rear of the aircraft, as well as the wing module.
L-001 now stands emphatically on its own wheels, and can thus move further down Lockheed Martin's mile-long (approximately 1.6 km) production line in Fort Worth, Texas. The aircraft now has the double tail fins, radar, engine and other systems fitted.
Background:
In the period 2021 to 2026, Denmark will acquire 27 new fighter jets. The F-35 will replace the F-16, which since the 1980s has given Denmark the ability to assert Danish sovereignty, take part in international operations, and contribute to NATO's collective defense. The new Danish F-35 fighters will solve the full task complex nationally and internationally. The first Danish F-35 fighter jets will continue to be in the USA, and it is not until 2023 that Danish F-35 aircraft will land at Skrydstrup Air Base.
Since 1997, Denmark has participated in the development work of the F-35 aircraft, which, among other things, has ensured early involvement of Danish industry in the program. In 2007, the Danish side signed the JSF cooperation agreement, and from 2013-2016, Denmark carried out the type selection process, which culminated in a political agreement to procure the F-35 fighter aircraft.
