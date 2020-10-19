Project Halcon to Bring New Eurofighters To Spain

(Source: Eurofighter GmbH; issued October 19, 2020)

Eurofighter has offered Spain a new batch of fighters under Project Halcon, the country’s plan to retire its F-18 Hornets and replace them with the latest-standard Eurofighters between 2025 and 2030. (Spanish AF photo)

Eurofighter has submitted proposals for the replacement of the Spanish Air Force’s F-18s which are based on the Canary Islands.



Spain is looking to secure 20 new Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to boost its existing fleet under what is called Project Halcon.



Airbus is in the process of negotiations with the Spanish government to mature the proposal and a contract for the 20 aircraft is expected to be signed in 2021.



The 20 latest-standard Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft would feature the E-Scan radar, which is currently under development. The Spanish Air Force Eurofighter fleet is 73-strong.



The final Spanish Air Force Eurofighter from original orders was delivered earlier this year. Once Project Halcon is agreed it will secure Eurofighter manufacturing and final assembly work at the Airbus facility at Getafe until at least 2030.



Spain has been a supporter of the Eurofighter programme from its inception. In return it has used the programme to develop a robust aeronautical industry, and that in turn has provided Spain with technological independence.



