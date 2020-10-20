Looking ahead, we’re laser focused on delivering the first unit in early 2021.
This sets the stage for a strong multidecade program that is expected to mature into a dominant anchor program for Red Oak that could produce in excess of 2,000 ship sets of wings and empennage for the T-7A aircraft.
Our Triumph Aerospace Structures team in Red Oak recently celebrated a significant T-7A Program milestone - the first part was loaded in an assembly jig. The team is now laser focused on delivering the first unit in early 2021. Read more https://t.co/byc1ZokseE pic.twitter.com/i9bj4CLs78— Triumph Group (@TriumphGroup) October 20, 2020
“Startup programs are always challenging; however, when a program launch is influenced by a global pandemic, it’s a clear reflection of our team’s determination and dedication to work with our stakeholders and achieve this milestone. Overseeing this first part load gives me a great sense of pride and appreciation of the efforts of the entire T-7A team,” said Lee Anderson, T-7A Value Stream manager.
“It was exciting to share in this event with the T-7A team and witness their enthusiasm in seeing parts load into the jig. This is a unique milestone that many employees have worked tirelessly around the clock to achieve and now it becomes tangible as the shop springs to life” said Dale Cooper, general manager.
-ends-