Rheinmetall and Textron Systems Join Forces to Supply the US Army with A New Variant of the Lynx KF41 for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle Program

(Source: Rheinmetall AG; issued Oct. 20, 2020)

Rheinmetall, together with Textron Systems, will submit a new variant of its KF41 infantry fighting vehicle to the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle Program. (Rheinmetall photo)

American Rheinmetall Vehicles, LLC, a subsidiary of Germany-based Rheinmetall Defence, is teaming with Textron Systems in pursuit of the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program.



American Rheinmetall Vehicles is forming a US industry team that will consist of numerous leading US defense companies, including Raytheon Technologies, who are coming together as “Team Lynx.” Textron Systems will be a vital member of the team, bringing with it exceptional land systems technology development and production capabilities developed over decades as a major combat platform provider to the US armed forces.



American Rheinmetall Vehicles will lead Team Lynx in offering the US Army a next-generation solution for the OMFV program that features a mature, game-changing platform with a purposeful, future-proof modular design that will assure overmatch not just today but for decades to come.



“This teaming agreement brings together two of the world’s leading providers of defense industry solutions in order to offer the US Army an OMFV that’s second to none. Textron Systems brings decades of experience in production with robotic capabilities that further enable our growing Team Lynx to provide a transformational product to the US Army”, said Matt Warnick, Managing Director at American Rheinmetall Vehicles.



“Textron Systems’ Slidell, Louisiana vehicle production facility has supported more than 15 armored vehicle programs of record supporting over 20 countries,” said Senior Vice President Henry Finneral. “We stand ready to support the team and the US Army and deliver a trusted platform for the future.”



The US variant of the Lynx KF41 will redefine the modern battlefield and enable the US Army to satisfy its number two modernization priority, a next-generation combat vehicle with superb protection, mobility, growth, and lethality capabilities that will sustain overmatch for decades. The vehicle’s Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA), coupled with substantial growth potential in power, weight and volume, will enable the American Lynx KF41 variant to confront the challenges of the future battlefield like no other.





American Rheinmetall Vehicles, headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, is part of Rheinmetall Defence’s Vehicle System Division and specializes not only in the development of combat vehicle platforms that provide next-generation products to the US Department of Defense and federal and state law enforcement agencies, but also brings the global group’s portfolio of vehicle systems to the US market.



American Rheinmetall Vehicles offers both tracked and wheeled combat vehicle platforms with associated sub-systems and works in conjunction with customer program offices to ensure its products meet specification and performance requirements for programs of interest.



