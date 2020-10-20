USS Ross Returns to Barents Sea

(Source: US Navy; issued October 20, 2020)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) returned to operate in the Barents Sea together with other allied ships including the RFA Tide Spring. It is the third time this year that the US Navy has sent a destroyer to the Barents Sea. (USN photo)

BARENTS SEA --- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) returned to operate in the Barents Sea Oct. 19.



Ross’ return to the Arctic marks the third time this year that U.S. Navy destroyers have operated in the Barents Sea.



In Sept., beginning its tenth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe deployment, Ross and a P-8A Poseidon from Patrol Squadron (VP) 47 joined Royal Navy frigate HMS Sutherland (F81), British Royal Fleet Auxiliary RFA Tidespring (A136) Tide-class replenishment tanker, and, Royal Norwegian frigate HNOMS Thor Heyersdahl (F 314) to demonstrate seamless integration among allies. In May, Donald Cook (DDG 75), USS Porter (DDG 78), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) also operated with HMS Kent (F 78).



“This Barents Sea mission marks a significant milestone, clearly demonstrating our dynamic ability to operate anywhere in the world,” said Cmdr. John D. John, Ross’ commanding officer. “These operations demonstrate the commitment of our crew to transatlantic stability and security.”



Ross’ transit to the Arctic follows its participation in Exercise Joint Warrior, a U.K led, multilateral training exercise designed to provide NATO and Allied forces with a unique multi-warfare environment to prepare for global operations. The lessons learned during this high-end warfare training, along with previous Arctic experience, ensures the readiness of the crew to execute the entire spectrum of maritime operations across the maritime domain.



The United States is an Arctic nation and has enduring security interests in the region. We work with our Allies and partners to ensure an open Arctic by continuing to conduct land, air, and sea operations required for deterrence, presence, and security.



U.S. 6th Fleet forces deploy throughout the European and African theater and continue to operate above the Arctic Circle to support a secure and stable region, working cooperatively with other nations to address shared challenges. U.S. destroyers, based in Rota, Spain, support NATO’s integrated air missile defense architecture. These forward deployed naval forces-Europe ships have the flexibility to operate throughout the waters of Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle demonstrating their mastery of the maritime domain.



-ends-



