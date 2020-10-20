Leonardo: Meeting of the Board of Directors, Continuity of Company Operations in Relation to the First Instance BMPS Judgment

The presentation of the analysis, which also took into consideration the different reference markets of the Group, has showed an overview of the situation that does not involve specific limitations of company operations.



The Governance Committee was entrusted with the task of monitoring and analyzing every potential development of the matter, keeping the Board informed.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The above statement carefully avoids mentioning that Leonardo’s CEO, Alessandro Profumo, was convicted on Oct. 15 “at the end of a long-running false accounting case” to six years in jail for his role as chairman of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank.

Two other former bank officials were also convicted, and all plan to appeal, Reuters

reported from Milan.

Italy’s 5 Star Movement, a member of the governing coalition, on Oct. 16 called for Profumo’s resignation in a post on its Twitter account: “In light of the sentence received, we expect Alessandro Profumo, in the interest of the company,” to resign as Leonardo's CEO.)



