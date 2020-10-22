Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary Awarded Contract for Enhanced Night Vision Goggles for the U.S. Army

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, was awarded an Other Transaction Authority contract from the U.S. Army for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems.



The potential contract value under the OTA contract could reach a maximum of approximately $442 million.



The U.S. Army did not define an overall time-frame for performance of the OTA contract. An initial order in the amount of approximately $22.5 million for low-rate initial production (LRIP) of systems has been placed under the OTA contract, with a period of performance through December 2021, to be executed in Roanoke, Virginia.



The ENVG-B systems provide U.S. warfighters with unprecedented situational awareness during limited visibility conditions and increased lethality through faster target acquisition. The ENVG-B systems will undergo various qualification phases, including field trials and system testing.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: “The selection of the ENVG-B systems by the U.S Army is a testament to the quality of Elbit Systems of America’s technologies and their unique operational contribution. This contract award demonstrates the significant potential of our night vision activities.”





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



