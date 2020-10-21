Department of Defense Releases 2020 Military Intelligence Program Budget

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 21, 2020)

The Department of Defense released today the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) appropriated top line budget for FY 2020. The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $23.1 billion and is aligned to support the National Defense Strategy.



The department has determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP. No other MIP budget figures or program details will be released, as they remain classified for national security reasons.



