Australia to Export Sensor for Joint Strike Missile to Norway

(Source: BAE Systems Australia; issued Oct. 22, 2020)

Passive Radio Frequency Sensors designed and developed in Australia will be making their way to Norway soon, where they will be incorporated in Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace’s Joint Strike Missile. (Kongsberg photo)

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (Kongsberg) has placed a Purchase Order with BAE Systems Australia for an initial batch of Passive Radio Frequency Sensors for the Joint Strike Missile (JSM).



The order is the first Full Rate Production order of the sensors and is part of a broader co-operation agreement that Kongsberg and BAE Systems Australia have been successfully operating under for the past five years.



Following initial funding by the Australian Government, Kongsberg and BAE Systems Australia have continued to invest in the qualification and integration of the Australian sensor into the JSM, providing additional capability to the fifth-generation, long-range, precision-guided, stand-off missile system.



The order follows a set of flight trials that demonstrated the successful integration of the electronic systems into the missile.



Kongsberg’s JSM is highly effective against maritime and land targets, and is the only anti-ship cruise missile that can be carried internally within the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.



Kongsberg Defence Australia’s General Manager John Fry said: “Kongsberg values the close co-operation between Australia and Norway, both through our work with BAE Systems Australia and the respective national Science and Technology organisations to achieve significant capability enhancements for precision weapons.”



“This co-operation further demonstrates Kongsberg’s willingness to work closely with Australian Defence Industry and provide opportunities within their Global Supply Chain for ongoing export opportunities.”



BAE Systems Australia Managing Director Defence Delivery Andrew Gresham said: “BAE Systems is a specialist developer of Advanced Miniature Digital Electronic Support Measures Systems which provides Radio Frequency situational awareness that enables rapid decision-making.”



“This is a great example of niche technology developed in Australia and which will add to the nation’s defence exports.”



The Australian designed technology was originally developed with the support of the Australian Governments Priority Industry Capability Program. Under this Defence-funded program BAE Systems Australia received a grant in 2013 to help commercialise this innovative technology.



-ends-



