U.S. Army to Demonstrate the Capabilities of Patria Nemo 120 mm Mortar System Through Foreign Comparative Testing

(Source: Patria; issued Oct. 22, 2020)

The US Army will test the performance of Patria’s Nemo 120 mm turreted mortar system with U.S. ammunition and against U.S. requirements, during several tests and demonstrations in the U.S. and Finland. (Patria photo)

Patria has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Army to conduct a turreted mortar feasibility study in the form of Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT). The testing complements ongoing cooperation between Patria and the U.S. Army on a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) announced in May.



The study consists of several tests and demonstrations in the U.S. and Finland. Through these events Patria and the Army are testing Patria Nemo 120 mm turreted mortar system performance with U.S. ammunition and against U.S. requirements.



This agreement is a continuation of the U.S. Army’s effort to provide Armored and Stryker Brigade Combat Teams with rapid, precise indirect and direct fire capability where the operating crew is well protected, and their physical burden is significantly reduced. In 2018 and 2020 the Army published market surveys to identify capable sources to develop and produce the 120 mm Modular Turreted Mortar System (MTMS). Patria answered the market surveys based on Patria Nemo mortar system.



Patria Nemo is the world’s foremost turreted mortar system. It is a remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system capable of both direct and indirect fire missions – including on the move. Nemo can execute multiple rounds simultaneous impact (MRSI) fire missions with up to 6 rounds hitting the target at the same time. In addition to being highly protected, Patria Nemo is light, compact and easily installed on light, tracked chassis, wheeled armored vehicles or navy vessels.



“The purpose of FCT programs is to find, assess, and field world-class products with a high technology readiness level in order to satisfy defense requirements more quickly and economically. We are convinced that these study and test efforts we conduct together with the U.S. Army demonstrate Patria Nemo’s unique capabilities compared to any other mortar system. Nemo as a mature fielded product - coupled with our clear growth potential vision - provide a future-proof and low-risk solution to existing and new customers. And for the U.S. Armed Forces our cooperation with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace exemplify that we are committed to provide a system that is manufactured in the U.S.,” says Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land Business Unit.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain. Patria employs 3,000 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



