US, UK Navy Chiefs Conduct Strategic Dialogue and Sign a Statement of Intent for Future Integrated Warfighting

(Source: US Navy; issued Oct 21, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- Following Tuesday’s Atlantic Future Forum remarks, U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday conducted a bilateral Strategic Dialogue via video teleconference with the U.K. First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin, Oct. 21.



The leaders discussed the two navies’ alliance and areas for continued collaboration and cooperation around the globe.



Additionally, the two leaders signed a Statement of Intent for Future Integrated Warfighting that will set a cooperative vision for inter-changeability between the two navies, synchronize pioneering capabilities, strengthen operating concepts, and focus our collective efforts to Deliver Combined Seapower, together.



“We have a long tradition of sailing together from the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific. No doubt, our storied past has strengthened our friendship today, and will do so far into the future,” said Gilday. “After months of hard work on both sides of the Atlantic, we are pleased to sign this Statement of Intent that will set a cooperative vision for interchangeability. By organizing our cooperation together on Carrier Strike, Underwater Superiority, Navy-Marine integration as well as future warfighting efforts like unmanned and AI, we will remain on the leading edge of Great Power Competition.”



Radakin echoed similar sentiments.



“In an increasingly contested world, alliances and partnerships such as that between the U.K. and the U.S. are vital,” said Radakin. “We have already proven how closely we can work together, from developing our carrier strike capability to jointly demonstrating freedom of navigation around the world. Now, as we move towards every greater interchangeability, I am excited by the opportunities to strengthen and deepen our partnership today and in the years to come.”



The U.S. Navy and U.K. Royal Navy regularly operate together around the world. Most recently, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) took part in the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group exercise and Joint Warrior 20-2 (JW202). The two navies also conducted training in the Barents Sea in early September.



