US to Sell Air-to-Ground Missiles to Taiwan

(Source: Voice of America News; issued Oct 21, 2020)

By selling 135 Boeing AGM-84H SLAM-ER precision-guided, air-launched cruise missiles and other weapons to Taiwan, the US government is sending a strong message to China, signaling its intention to stand behind the island state. (Boeing image)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. government announced approval Wednesday to sell $1 billion worth of advanced air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan as the island shores up its defenses against the threat from China.



The State Department said it had agreed to sell 135 of the AGM-84H SLAM-ER missiles – precision-guided, air-launched cruise missiles – and related equipment.



Also approved was the sale of six MS-110 reconnaissance pods for air reconnaissance, and 11 M142 [HIMARS] mobile rocket launchers, taking the value of three arms packages to $1.8 billion.



The SLAM-ER missiles will help Taiwan "meet current and future threats as it provides all-weather, day and night, precision attack capabilities against both moving and stationary targets" on the ground or ocean surface, a statement said.



China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province, has stepped up pressure toward the island over the past year, sending attack and surveillance aircraft into its airspace and ships near its waters.



Last week, Beijing released video of a military exercise simulating an invasion of a Taiwan-like territory featuring missile strikes and amphibious landings.



While Taiwan has for decades fallen back on an implicit U.S. security guarantee, Washington has urged it to strengthen its own capabilities to resist an attack.



But Washington also wants Taiwan to upgrade its armaments.



"Whether there's an amphibious landing, a missile attack, a grey zone-type operation, they really need to fortify themselves," national security adviser Robert O'Brien said last week.



"Taiwan needs to start looking at some asymmetric and anti-access area denial strategies ... and really fortify itself in a manner that would deter the Chinese from any sort of amphibious invasion or even a grey zone operation against them," O'Brien said.



The sales announced Wednesday did not include the MQ9 Reaper combat drones, which Taiwan has reportedly requested.



Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) – AGM-84h Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 21, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of one hundred thirty-five (135) AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.008 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



TECRO has requested to buy

-- one hundred thirty-five (135) AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Missiles;

-- four (4) ATM-84H SLAM-ER Telemetry Missiles; and

-- twelve (12) CATM-84H Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM).



Also included are one hundred fifty-one (151) containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor representatives’ technical assistance, engineering and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support.



The total estimated program cost is $1.008 billion.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region.



This proposed sale will improve the recipient’s capability to meet current and future threats as it provides all-weather, day and night, precision attack capabilities against both moving and stationary targets. The recipient will be able to employ a highly reliable and effective system to increase their warfighting effectiveness as needed, which can counter or deter aggressions by demonstrated precision against surface targets. This capability will easily integrate into existing force infrastructure as it will only improve defense against opposing threats. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be the Boeing Company, St. Louis, MO. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of two (2) U.S. contractor representatives to the recipient for a duration of 8 years to support technical reviews, support, and oversight.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) – HIMARS, Support, and Equipment

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 21, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of eleven (11) High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) M142 Launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $436.1 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



TECRO has requested to buy:

-- eleven (11) High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) M142 Launchers;

-- sixty-four (64) Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) M57 Unitary Missiles;

-- seven (7) M1152Al High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

-- eleven (11) M240B Machine Guns, 7.62mm; and

-- seventeen (17) International Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems (IFATDS).



Also included are fifty-four (54) M28A2 Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket Pods (LCRRPR); eleven (11) M2Al machine guns, .50 caliber; twenty-two (22) AN/NRC-92E dual radio systems; seven (7) AN/NRC-92E dual radio ground stations; fifteen (15) AN/VRC-90E single radio systems; eleven (11) M1084A2 cargo Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) Resupply Vehicles (RSV); two (2) M1089A2 cargo wrecker FMTV RSV; eleven (11) M1095 trailer cargo FMTV, 5-ton; support equipment; communications equipment; spare and repair parts; test sets; laptop computers; training and training equipment; publication; systems integration support; technical data; Stockpile Reliability Program (SRP): Quality Assurance and Technical Assistance Teams; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $436.1 million.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region.



The recipient will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense. Acquisition of HIMARS will contribute to the recipient's goal of updating its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, TX. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of U.S. Government and U.S. contractor representatives in-country; seven (7) U.S. Government and thirteen (13) U.S. contractor representatives for a period of 1 month; two (2) U.S. Government and seven (7) U.S. contractor representatives for a period of two months; and five (5) U.S. contractor representatives for a period of one year.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TERCO) – MS-110 Recce Pod System

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 21, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of six (6) MS-110 Recce Pods and related equipment for an estimated cost of $367.2 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



TECRO has requested to buy six (6) MS-110 Recce Pods; three (3) Transportable Ground Stations; one (1) Fixed Ground station; spare and repair parts; repair and return; site surveys; integration and test equipment; system support and equipment; personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $367.2 million.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region.



This proposed sale will improve the recipient’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), capabilities for its security and defense. The enhanced capability is a deterrent to regional threats and will strengthen the recipient’s self-defense. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Collins Aerospace, Westford, MA. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the recipient.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



