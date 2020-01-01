Rolls-Royce Signs Agreement with UK MoD to Strengthen Support for Key Royal Navy Programmes

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Oct. 22, 2020)

Rolls-Royce has signed a collaborative agreement with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to strengthen ways of working across key Royal Navy programmes.



The Memorandum of Understanding describes a commitment of both parties to work together to deliver on-going support for Rolls-Royce MT30 and WR-21 engines and an understanding of how that will be done.



Alex Zino, Director Business Development and Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce Defence said: “The signature of this collaborative agreement has been as a result of a close working relationship between Rolls-Royce and the UK MOD. Adopting a more streamlined approach to our ways of working, will not only deliver significant strategic benefits, but also demonstrates our commitment to providing the best equipment and support for our armed forces customer.”



The agreement will improve on-going support for the Rolls-Royce MT30 engines that power the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Class (QEC) Aircraft Carriers. It also covers support of the WR-21 engines that power the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers.



In-service with navies across the globe, the MT30 gas turbine alternators provide the power needed for the huge Aircraft Carriers to operate, turning the propellers that drive them through the water at speeds in excess of 25 knots and the other electrical services that enable the ships to operate.



The MT30 marine gas turbine has been specifically designed for 21st century ships. This is important for the QEC programme with a 50-year service life expectancy; a guarantee that the engine will be able to deliver the power demands of tomorrow, as operational requirements increase requiring new equipment and upgrades to weapon and radar systems.



