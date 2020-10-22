Defense Minister Welcomes Swedish Delegation to Launch New FAB Fighter

(Source: Brazilian Ministry of Defense; issued Oct 22, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BRASÍLIA --- The Minister of Defense, Fernando Azevedo, on Thursday (22/10), welcomed a delegation from Sweden to celebrate the launch of the new fighter of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the F-39 Gripen. The meeting, at Pasta headquarters, was attended by the president of SAAB, Marcus Wallenberg. The company is a major partner in Brazil in defense.



The Minister highlighted the success of the partnership between SAAB, EMBRAER and others in the development of technologies and recalled that the country has reached a historic strategic milestone in the defense sector. Gripen will have its official presentation this Friday (23), within the celebration of the Day of the Aviator and the Brazilian Air Force. The ceremony at Wing 1, in Brasília, will be attended by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.



“Before becoming a minister, I was Chief of Staff of the Army and followed the strategic projects in the scope of the Navy, the Army and the Air Force. I have no doubt that it was the best choice for the FAB, for many reasons and not just because of the quality of the aircraft. I am sure it will be a success, and tomorrow we will see the day when we evolved from 14Bis to Gripen”, said Azevedo.



The SAAB president expressed his satisfaction with the legacy built over the years with the Brazilian government. "We have partnerships with different countries in the world, but a key aspect to make these cooperations work is openness and transparency, so we appreciate the Brazilian stance," said Marcus Wallenberg.



Among the members of the Swedish delegation were present at the meeting the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden in Brazil, Johanna Brismar Skoog, the CEO of SAAB Micael Johansson, the Director of Gripen in Brazil, Bengt Janer, and the Director-General of SAAB in Brazil, Marianna Silva. Also participating were the Chief of Strategic Affairs, General Cesar Augusto Nardi de Souza, the Secretary of Defense Products, Marcos Degaut, and the Special Advisor to the Minister, Major-Brigadier of Air Vincent Dang.



-ends-



