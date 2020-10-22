China Firmly Opposes U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan: Defense Spokesperson

(Source: China Military Online; issued Oct 22, 2020)

BEIJING --- China resolutely opposes the United States selling weapons to Taiwan and urges the U.S. side to stop its military contacts with the island, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday.



Tan made the remarks when asked to comment on the U.S. Department of State's newly approved plans to sell weapons worth 1.8 billion U.S. dollars to Taiwan, which was released on Wednesday by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense.



The spokesperson pointed out that the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle and three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, severely interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests. "The move seriously damages relations between the two countries and the two militaries, as well as the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, China firmly opposes it," Tan said.



The Taiwan question matters for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is vital to China's core interests, stressed Tan. "China strongly urges the U.S. side to immediately cancel the plans of selling weapons to Taiwan and cease military contact with the island and handle issues related to Taiwan prudently, so as to avoid serious consequences to Sino-American bilateral and mil-to-mil relations, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said the spokesperson.



He added that if the U.S. side discards the basic norms of international relations, violates its commitment and acts capriciously and obstinately, China will for sure resolutely strike back.



