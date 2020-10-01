Defence Innovation: New Models and Procurement Implications. The Italian Case

(Source: Istituto Affari Internazionali; issued Oct. 23, 2020)

This paper regarding the Italian case was written by Alessandro Marrone, Head of the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) Defence Programme, and Andrea Gilli, Senior Researcher, NATO Defense College, Affiliate at the CISAC.This paper is issued shortly after the Chief of Defence's Strategic Concept outlined an ambitious vision for technological innovation centred on digital technologies and on a wider opening to both SMEs and the broader civilian industry.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group.The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.-ends-