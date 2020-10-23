Saab Receives Order for Combat Training Centre Support from Norway

(Source: Saab; issued Oct 23, 2020)

Saab has received an order for service and maintenance of the Norwegian Combat Training Centre. The order value is approximately 200 MSEK and the contract is valid between October 2020 and October 2024 with the possibility for additional three years of option.



Saab’s commitments in the contract covers operational system support and setup of an additional site in the northern part of Norway. Saab has worked together with and supported Norway with training and simulation systems since 2004.



“We are pleased to continue our long-term support to the Norwegian Defence Forces training systems. We will maintain the possibilities to interoperability with NATO and other allied nations, but also provide additional capabilities to the Norwegian customer by the set-up at an additional site,” says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab’s business area Dynamics.



The Norwegian Defence Forces will remain the capability of training with up to brigade sized units in-country and abroad. The interoperability with NATO and other countries are and will be an important capability in multinational live exercises with simulators, as example with training partners such as US, Sweden, Finland and Netherlands.



This order was booked during Q3 2020.



