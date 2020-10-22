MTU Maintenance Canada Partners with GE Aviation to Support US Air Force F108 Engines

(Source: MTU Maintenance Canada Ltd; issued Oct 22, 2020)

VANCOUVER --- MTU Maintenance Canada Ltd, MTU’s stronghold and competence center for military engine maintenance, will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the United States Air Force’s (USAF) F108 engines beginning in the fourth quarter of this year. MTU Maintenance will be partnering with GE Aviation on the five-year contract (one-year base and four one-year option periods), taking responsibility for maintenance, repair and overhaul services.



“We are delighted to have signed this landmark contract,” says Michael Schreyögg, Chief Program Officer, MTU Aero Engines. It follows on from the F138 military engine contract was signed directly with the USAF earlier this year. “With the first F108 engine already in route to our shop and the first F138 that arrived last week, we’re looking forward to continuing the excellent reliability and on-time delivery record we have with USAF and going above and beyond their expectations.”



“Securing solid military volume is a key initiative for us at MTU Maintenance Canada,” says Tracy Osadchuk, Head of Military Sales and Vice President MRO Programs MTU Maintenance Canada, a facility with over 20 years’ experience in MRO for military engines. “We are honoured to be directly serving USAF once more as well as be partnering with GE Aviation.”



The F108 is the military variant of the CFM56-2 engine and powers the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft. USAF has over 300 of these aircraft and 1,500 plus engines in their fleet. The -2 variant differs only slightly from the CFM56-3, for which MTU Maintenance has been carrying out MRO at its facility in Canada for over 15 years. Further, the MTU Aero Engines Group, of which MTU Maintenance Canada is a North-American affiliate, has over 85 years of experience with military engines.



Based in British Columbia (BC), MTU Maintenance Canada repairs and overhauls engines and accessories and performs engine tests. The company holds licenses for work on the CF6, CFM56 and V2500 engine families. Alongside accessory repairs, the Canadian engines experts also offer their customers so-called Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) management services which play an increasing role in MTU's service offerings. Last year, the company committed to significantly increasing capacity and engine portfolio within North America.





MTU Aero Engines AG is Germany's leading engine manufacturer. In the commercial maintenance sector the company ranks among the top 3 service providers for commercial aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines. The activities are combined under the roof of MTU Maintenance. In the military arena, MTU Aero Engines is Germany's industrial lead company for practically all engines operated by the country's military. In fiscal 2019, the company had a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and posted consolidated sales of more than 4.6 billion euros.



-ends-



