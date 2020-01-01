Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 23, 2020)

AMI Industries Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $700,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the delta qualification, production and fielding of a next generation ejection seat for various Air Force Mission Defense systems.



Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed Oct. 22, 2030.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,200,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8606-21-D-0001)



-ends-



