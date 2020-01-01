Defense Wants Ground-Based Air Defense with Nine NATO Partners

(Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 23, 2020)

Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Netherlands has started a multinational initiative with nine NATO allies for the development of new ground-based air defense. That happened today, on the second day of the virtual meeting of NATO defense ministers.



The so-called Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD) must provide protection against attacks from the air. This specifically concerns very short, short and medium ranges.



In addition to Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten, the Ministers of Defense of Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Slovenia, Spain and the United Kingdom have signed the initiative.



Modular and scalable



The project uses a modular approach, with versatile and scalable solutions. The allies can thus each have access to a customized GBAD package. This makes it easier to deploy individual national modules seamlessly for multinational air defense operations. Moreover, this saves the countries a lot on costs.



"This innovative approach will significantly increase the operational flexibility, scalability and interoperability of ground-based air defense forces," said NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana.



Minister Bijleveld added that this initiative will increase the European strength within NATO. “That is exactly what is needed. We need to inv, est more in terms of cash, commitment and capabilities. And the latter is the case here. It also ties in well with the profile of the armed forces outlined in the Defense Vision 2035, such as smart, high-tech, flexible and scalable.”



