JSC "Admiralty Shipyards" Hand Over Submarine "Volkhov" to Russian Navy Fleet

(Source: Admiralty Shipyard JSC; issued Oct 24, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

“Volkhov,” the second Varshavyanka-class diesel-electric submarine (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II), was handed over to the Russian Navy and commissioned on Oct. 24 at the Admiralty shipyards in St. Petersburg. (Admiralty Shipyards photo)

JSC "Admiralty Shipyards" handed over the large diesel-electric submarine "Volkhov" to the Russian Navy. The solemn ceremony of raising the naval flag was held on the deep-water embankment of the enterprise.



Alexey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC, emphasized the special significance of today's event: “The transfer of the Volkhov submarine to the Navy is a wonderful gift for shipbuilders for the birthday of the Admiralty shipyards. On November 5, the enterprise will turn 316 years old. It is symbolic that in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, the shipyards transfer to the fleet a battleship named after the city of military glory Volkhov.”



“We know in what difficult conditions we have had to work lately. But the order was delivered ahead of schedule, which has already become a good tradition. Admiralty shipyards have once again proved that the construction of serial ships is the most effective option for the development of the navy.”



The transfer of the Volkhov submarine was called a significant event for the Russian Navy by the head of shipbuilding, armaments and weapons exploitation.



Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Navy for armaments Igor Mukhametshin said: “This is the second non-nuclear submarine built by the Admiralty shipyards for the Pacific Fleet. The ship will have to solve complex important tasks in the world's oceans. I would like to express my gratitude to the management and the staff of the Admiralty shipyards for the work done, for the fact that the shipyards are able to build submarines efficiently and on time, which have more than once confirmed their high efficiency.”



The Volkhov submarine of Project 636.3 is the second in a series of six boats under construction at Admiralty Shipyards for the Pacific Fleet; it was laid down in July 2017 and launched in December 2019. The first ship of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky series was transferred to the Russian Navy in November 2019.



Work is currently under way on the third submarine, "Magadan", to prepare it for launching, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. The fourth ship "Ufa" is in the process of preparing the welding of the blocks into a single hull. The laying-down of the fifth submarine of the series is planned by the end of this year.



The contract for the construction of the series was signed in September 2016, which was a continuation of the implementation of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to enhance the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the program to improve diesel-electric submarines.



Submarines of the modified 636 project have a higher (in comparison with previous projects) combat effectiveness. The world priority of ships of this class in the field of non-nuclear submarine shipbuilding is provided by: an optimal combination of acoustic stealth and target detection range; the latest inertial navigation system; modern automated information management system; powerful high-speed torpedo-missile armament.





Admiralty Shipyards are the undisputed leader in the construction of submarines of this class and carry out their warranty and after-sales service.



