China Slaps Sanctions On Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon Over Arms Sales to Taiwan Island

(Source: Global Times; published Oct. 26, 2020)

China has decided to sanction firms including Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon as well as individuals and entities that are involved in arms sales to the island of Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a routine press conference on Monday that the sanctions were in response to recently approved US arms sales to Taiwan on October 21, which could have a total value of $1.81 billion.



The US State Department approved the sales to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US of 135 Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) missiles and related equipment estimated to be worth more than $1 billion, 11 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 Launchers and related equipment for an estimated $436.1 million and six MS-110 Recce Pods and related equipment for an estimated $367.2 million.



(ends)





Statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian

(Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry; issued Oct. 26, 2020)

As China pointed out on multiple occasions, the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan severely violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it.



To uphold national interests, China decides to take necessary measures to sanction U.S. companies involved in the arms sales to Taiwan including Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) and Raytheon, as well as the U.S. individuals and entities who played an egregious role in the process.



Once again, we urge the United States to strictly observe the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and stop selling weapons to Taiwan or having any military ties with it. We will continue taking necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and security interests.



-ends-



