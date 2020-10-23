Ten Allies Agree to Explore Modular Solution for Ground Based Air Defence

(Source: NATO; issued Oct. 23, 2020)

Ten NATO Defence Ministers launched a multinational initiative for developing very short range, short range and medium range Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) capabilities, while a separate group of four nations launched another one for C-RAM systems. (NATO photo)

The Defence Ministers of Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and the United Kingdom, signed a Letter of Intent on 23 October 2020 with the aim of delivering an innovative solution against a full range of air and missile threats. The signature was done virtually from the capitals of participating nations in the margins of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence.



The project will implement a systematic modular approach. It will equip participating Allies with versatile, scalable solutions, allowing them to create threat-tailored GBAD force packages. These solutions will cover the entire very short to medium range spectrum.



Such an approach will considerably strengthen the participating Allies’ ability to seamlessly integrate individual national modules into multinational GBAD force packages.



NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană at the virtual signing of Modular Solution for Very Short Range, Short Range and Medium Range Ground Based Air Defence Capabilities (Modular GBAD), 23 October 2020.





“This innovative, modular approach will result in a dramatic increase in operational flexibility, scalability and interoperability among ground based air defence forces,” said the Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.



The project is part of a growing portfolio of NATO supported multinational High Visibility Projects (HVPs) in response to key capability challenges for the Alliance.



(ends)





Four Allies Launch Multinational Initiative on Rapidly Deployable Mobile Counter Rockets, Artillery and Mortar Capability

(Source: NATO; issued Oct 23, 2020)

The Defence Ministers of Germany, Greece, Hungary and the United Kingdom launched a new NATO multinational High Visibility Project (HVP) to address growing challenges in the area of Rapidly Deployable Mobile Counter Rockets, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM).



Experts from the four Allied nations will investigate options for the multinational development and procurement of capabilities in this area, with a particular focus on innovative solutions such as directed energy-based capabilities. The signature of the Letter of Intent launching this initiative was added virtually from the capitals of participating nations on 23 October 2020, in the margins of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence.



C-RAM capabilities are key for NATO’s readiness. Development and procurement of effective solutions to defend Allied forces from rockets, artillery and mortar threats will contribute to effectively protecting personnel, facilities, and equipment.



“This C-RAM initiative will significantly increase capacities to conduct high-intensity operations, while enhancing the protection of personnel, facilities and equipment from rocket and mortar artillery attacks, and conventional air threats,” said the Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.



This multinational initiative will provide for a lower cost and more resilient solution, while increasing interoperability among participating Allies.



-ends-



