Northrop Grumman and Airbus Sign Teaming Agreement in Australia

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Oct 27, 2020)

CANBERRA --- Northrop Grumman Australia and Airbus Australia Pacific have entered into a strategic teaming agreement to cooperate in the delivery of advanced and optimised aircraft sustainment capabilities at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Edinburgh in South Australia.



“With the imminent arrival of ground-based infrastructure for the MQ-4C Triton unmanned system, we are already working on expanding our presence at Edinburgh,” said Chris Deeble, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “This agreement underscores Northrop Grumman’s commitment to Australian investment across advanced capabilities, skills and jobs in support of the country’s strategic defence programs.”



Northrop Grumman and Airbus will collaborate in the sustainment and maintenance of new capabilities that will call RAAF Base Edinburgh home. The companies also bring an array of proven Australian industry partners to this arrangement that will augment those capabilities and expand access to specialty competencies.



“Both Airbus and Northrop Grumman have a long and proven heritage in platform stewardship” said Andrew Mathewson, managing director, Airbus Australia Pacific. “Together, this expanded team has the capacity, capability and credentials needed to deliver reliable and effective sustainment solutions to the RAAF at Edinburgh.”





