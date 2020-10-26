L3Harris Technologies Awarded Order for New Falcon IV Multi-Channel Manpack Radios

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 26, 2020)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. --- U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded L3Harris Technologies an initial $82 million full-rate production order for its new Falcon IV PRC-167 multi-channel manpack radio that will provide Special Operations Forces (SOF) with advanced communications capabilities.



The order is part of a $255 million IDIQ contract awarded by USSOCOM under the Next Generation Tactical Communications (NGTC) program to deliver multi-channel manpack radios. Prior to the award of the NGTC multi-channel manpack contract, USSOCOM also awarded the company an IDIQ contract for Falcon IV PRC-163 multi-channel handheld radios.



These multi-channel manpack and handheld radios are key elements of USSOCOM’s next generation tactical communications. They provide complete DoD and coalition interoperability with the disruptive technology needed to enable mission success against current and future threats.



The PRC-167 harnesses the power of multiple tactical devices converged into a single manpack radio. This compact, lightweight manpack delivers USSOCOM’s tactical mission network and ensures interoperable connectivity with partner forces.



