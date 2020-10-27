Dutch Army Tests Smart Shooter's SMASH Solution

(Source: Smart Shooter; issued October 27, 2020)

The Dutch Army has recently completed a live-fire counter-drone trial using Smart Shooter's SMASH Fire Control System. Soldiers from all branches of the Dutch army, including the Air Force, Special Forces, and Marines, attended the trial, which was done in close co-operation with Smart Shooter Dutch Partner, TBM bv.The trial took place at the site of the knowledge center for weapons and ammunition in ‘t Harde. Most of the soldiers were introduced to the system for the first time the morning of the trial, and used it on a Colt 5,56 assault rifle to shoot down different kinds of drones from up to 150 meters.The test was successful, and the system proved to be very effective as all targets were shot down and eliminated.SMASH is a combat-proven Fire Control solution for small arms that ensures each round finds its target. With a unique "One Shot – One Hit" capability, SMASH allows the operator to quickly and effectively neutralize any ground or airborne target, manned or unmanned. It is a cost-effective solution that can be integrated onto any type of assault rifle and combined with other C-UAS systems, to provide an effective multi-layer defense solution suitable for the modern battlefield.Michal Mor, Smart Shooter CEO: "We are honored that the Dutch Army has decided to let its soldiers test and experiment with our systems, and are confident that the SMASH Fire Control System is an ideal hard-kill solution against the growing worldwide threat of UASs. Smart Shooter's SMASH systems are already in operational use by different defense forces, providing great results against ground, aerial, static or moving targets, and increasing the accuracy and lethality of small arms".Designed to help military and law enforcement professionals swiftly and accurately neutralize their targets, the company's combat-proven SMASH Family of Fire Control Systems increase assault rifle lethality while keeping friendly forces safe and reducing collateral damage.With a unique technology that makes it possible for every battlefield element to be connected with every other battlefield element, SMASH creates a micro-tactical network that dramatically enhances real-time situational awareness and ensures that the entire platoon shares a common operational picture.Fielded and operational, Smart Shooter SMASH family of solutions provides end-users with a "One Shot – One Hit" capability across multiple mission areas, creating a significant advantage for the infantry soldier and ultimately revolutionizing the world of small arms and optics.Smart Shooter is a world-class designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative fire control systems that significantly increase the accuracy and lethality of small arms. Smart Shooter's headquarters are based in Yagur, Israel, and its American subsidiary, Smart shooter Inc., is located in Maryland. Smart Shooter also has an office in Düsseldorf, Germany.-ends-