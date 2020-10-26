Aerospace Forces Ground-Based Facilities Took Control of the Russian Navigation Spacecraft "Glonass-K"

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 26, 2020)

Launched on Sunday, October 25, at 10:08 pm (Moscow time) from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, the "Soyuz-2.1B" medium-class launch vehicle at the set time successfully launched the Russian navigation spacecraft "Glonass-K" into orbit.



The spacecraft was launched into the target orbit and accepted for control of ground-based facilities of the Titov Main Testing Space Center of the Aerospace Forces.



The launch of the "Soyuz-2.1B" launch vehicle and the launch of the "Glonass-K" spacecraft into orbit by the "Fregat" upper stage took place in the normal mode.



A stable telemetric connection has been established and maintained with the "Glonass-K" spacecraft. The spacecraft's onboard systems are functioning normally.



(ends)





Russian Aerospace Forces Successfully Launches "Soyuz-2" Rocket Carrier from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 26, 2020)

On Sunday, October 25, at 22: 08 from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation (Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk region, the combat crew of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) Space Forces launched a "Soyuz-2" medium-class launch vehicle with a new generation GLONASS spacecraft.



The launch of the rocket carrier and the maneuvering of the spacecraft into the orbit took place under normal operating conditions. Two minutes after the launch, the "Soyuz-2" launch vehicle was taken for escort by means of the ground-based automated control complex of the Titov Main Testing Space Center.



At the estimated time, the "Glonass-K" spacecraft was launched into the target orbit by the "Fregat" upper stage and taken over by the ground-based facilities of the VKS Space Forces.



A stable telemetric connection has been established and maintained with spacecraft. The onboard systems of the "Glonass-K" spacecraft are operating normally.



The spacecraft launched into orbit has joined the orbital grouping of the Russian Global navigation satellite system GLONASS. Currently, the orbital group consists of 28 spacecraft, of which 24 are used for their intended purpose, two spacecraft are in the orbital reserve, and one new-generation "Glonass-K" spacecraft is undergoing flight tests. Another spacecraft is temporarily put out for maintenance.



Today, the "Glonass-M" spacecraft, which demonstrate high reliability, form the basis of the system's orbital grouping. Replacing the orbital constellation with "Glonass-K" spacecraft will ensure the stable operation of the Russian navigation system and increase the accuracy of its navigation determinations up to tens of centimeters.



"Glonass-K" spacecraft are constructed in an unpressurized design, have a guaranteed period of active existence in orbit increased to 10 years, reduced energy consumption, and significantly lower weight.



Unlike its predecessors, "Glonass-K" carries two types of navigation signals – frequency-separated and code-separated. In addition to their main functions, they will transmit information from the COSPAS-SARSAT international search and rescue system.



-ends-



