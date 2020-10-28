PLA Army Debuts Occupational Qualification Training and Certification on UAV Operation

(Source: China Military Online; issued Oct 28, 2020)

BEIJING --- Recently, the PLA Army (PLAA) launched its first occupational qualification assessment on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operation at the Ordnance Sergeant School of PLA Army Engineering University.



With the deepening of the military reforms, PLAA has attached great importance to the UAV equipment operation. Relying on the high-quality resources from military and civilian industrial agencies, the pilot program of occupational training and certification on UAV operation for service members has been carried out in the Army Engineering University of PLA.



Zheng Xing, a department head of the Ordnance Sergeant School, said that combined with actual combat characteristics, the pilot program clarifies the requirements of flight control, equipment maintenance and other professional skills. They take full advantages of the educational resources of military institutions and draw on the advanced training pattern from the industrial agencies.



The Army and the industrial agencies cooperate in organizing the training and assessment, and the occupational qualification certificate will also be recognized by the both sides, Zheng added.



-ends-



