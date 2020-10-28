RUAG Australia Secures New US Navy Contract on Component MRO for MH-60R Seahawk.

(Source: RUAG Australia; issued Oct 28, 2020)

RUAG Australia has been awarded new contracts by the United States Navy for component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) on MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. The contracts are authorized under the AUSMIN Defence Acquisition Committee (ADAC) initiative, a collaboration between the US and Australian Departments of Defence. This is the second consecutive contract with the US Navy for RUAG Australia in Q3 of 2020.



First orders have been secured for the repair and overhaul of selected components on MH-60R Seahawk helicopters in the US Navy fleet. MRO support for the platform’s complex componentry requires specialized treatment and repair methods inherent to RUAG Australia’s proven aircraft component capabilities. The defence supplier is able to build upon its reliable performance and support in the componentry for the SH-60B Seahawk and to apply the full scope of its accumulated knowledge and experience therein.



This is the second US Navy platform RUAG Australia is set to support, in addition to the F/A-18 Hornet contracts awarded in August 2020. This new contract strengthens the existing collaboration between RUAG Australia and the US Navy and sees a foundation for future growth for the national Defence SME.



“Earning the confidence and trust of the US Navy is testament to our highly skilled team of professionals who provided reliable MRO support for the B model Seahawk,” confirms Terry Miles, General Manager RUAG Australia. “Now awarded the first contracts for F/A-18 components and the MH-60R Seahawk proves our relationship with them continues forward, going from strength-to-strength.”





RUAG Australia is the first Australian company to receive an award under the ADAC initiative covering MRO of selected components for MH-60R Seahawk helicopter. This program designates the defence SME as an approved source of repair for Navy Supply (NAVSUP) within the APAC region. ADAC is a senior bilateral forum for cooperation between the US and Australian Military aiming to facilitate closer Defence and industry collaboration related to the acquisition, logistics and follow-on support of Defence equipment.



"We are very proud to apply our vast technical expertise and know-how in life cycle support on behalf of the US fleet and their aircraft availability," states Stephan Jezler, Senior Vice President Aviation International, RUAG MRO International.



