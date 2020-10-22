Thai Army Orders Third Hensoldt TRML-3D Radar

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 22, 2020)

ULM, Germany --- The sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT will equip the Royal Thai Army with a new TRML-3D. This is the third TRML-3D ordered by the Royal Thai Army, and it will be delivered in 2022.



"Our TRML-3D is an extremely reliable radar, developed especially to be rapidly deployable and highly mobile for fast camp and decampment," said Guillaume Bayol, Sales Director Asia Pacific. "The decision by the Royal Thai Army to select TRML-3D for the third time clearly demonstrates the confidence that they have in HENSOLDT radar solutions."



The TRML-3D mobile system is used in surveillance and air defense missions, supporting short-range air defense weapon systems. It is a fully coherent multi-mode phased array surveillance and target acquisition radar system designed for detection and air defense.



The 3D radar is capable of detecting, tracking, and classifying various types of targets with a particular emphasis on small, fast, and low-flying aircraft, missiles, and hovering helicopters. TRML-3D has been in service since 2004 and is in operational use with different armed forces worldwide.



