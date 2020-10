Dyess AFB Airmen Arrive in Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force, Integrate with Koku-Jieitai, U.S. Navy

(Source: US Air Force; issued Oct 27, 2020)

Two B-1B Lancer bombers sit on a runway during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Oct. 21, 2020. They deployed to train with US Air Force F-15 and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighters. (US Air Force photo)

ANDERSEN AFB, Guam --- Approximately 200 Airmen and four B-1B Lancer aircraft with the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, arrived at Andersen AFB, to conduct Bomber Task Force missions in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces Oct. 20.



BTF missions enable Airmen to continuously conduct operations throughout the world at a moment’s notice to help maintain global stability and security while enabling units to become familiar with operations in different regions.



“Every bomber task force is important because they accomplish both tactical and strategic objectives,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Stallsworth, 9th EBS commander. “As we conduct training operations, we are able to increase our bomber force lethality, readiness and experience across the force. It also demonstrates the department of defense’s ability to operate in an agile fashion to the world.”



Before arriving, the bombers integrated with 16 F-15 Eagles and two F-2s from the Japanese Self-Defense Force, or JASDF, in the vicinity of the East Sea.



“The training proved to be a very good opportunity to improve tactical skills as well as to show our commitment to the robust Japan-U.S. alliance and the region,” said JASDF Lt. Col. Kobayashi Yoshiyuki, 305th Fighter Squadron commander. “Through continued bilateral training between the Koku-Jieitai and the U.S. Air Force, we are tough and strong, and always ready. We will continue working together with allies and partners to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



The bombers also integrated with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), in the western Pacific Ocean.



“Our ultimate strength in the Indo-Pacific is joint force lethality—our ability to train and operate as one layered, capable and credible combat team,” said Capt. Luke Frost, USS America commanding officer. “The Air Force plays hard. Integrated air defense and sea-control operations leveraging top-shelf capabilities of both the Navy and Air Force, like this, allow us to continually field a joint force ready to fight and win.”



The U.S. Air Force has modified its force employment model to enable strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader array of worldwide locations with greater operational resilience to align with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability.



“Every one of these operations is an opportunity for us to gain critical experience and become efficient in the deployment and execution processes,” Stallsworth said. “The U.S. Air Force is willing to and capable of operating out of different strategic locations. Our dynamic force employment construct helps us focus on being operationally unpredictable while still being strategically predictable.”



Having the B-1B at Andersen AFB enables U.S. Air Force personnel the ability to conduct training missions alongside their fellow Airmen within the Indo-Pacific and potentially work with their counterparts from allied and partner nations within the region.



“Training alongside our allies is important because it improves our combined military capabilities and the likelihood of success to accomplish military objectives,” Stallsworth said. “Reinforcing our connectivity and building personal relationships with our allies is critical to seamlessly executing combined objectives in the future.”



The BTF also helps the Airmen focus on the full spectrum readiness of military operations, whether it’s combat missions, humanitarian assistance or disaster relief.



“This deployment has everything to do with developing the integral elements of agile combat employment,” said Capt. David Teubl, 9th EBS project officer. “Whether that’s working with new entities to provide our capabilities and discuss requirements needed to complete tasks or simply changing how we complete our missions to become more agile.”



Airmen and B-1B Lancers from Dyess AFB last deployed to Guam in May in support of BTF operations



