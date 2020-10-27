Turkish Military Vehicle Manufacturer Otokar Inks $110M Export Deal with African Country (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; posted Oct 27, 2020)

ISTANBUL --- Turkish defense company and automotive manufacturer Otokar has signed a new export agreement worth $110 million for the sale of military vehicles to an undisclosed African country. The company informed the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Tuesday about the deal.A statement declared that the agreement includes Arma 8x8s and Cobra II 4x4 tactical wheeled armored vehicles, as well as spare parts and training services.The defense manufacturer said that it is the first Arma 8x8 order from an African country, which hasn’t been disclosed yet.Despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Otokar continues to increase its exports of armored vehicles, which it designs in-house and for which the says stand out for their high level of protection and superior mobility.Otokar General Manager Serdar Görgüç, whose views were included in the company statement, said that the armored vehicles are preferred in the international arena, displaying worldwide the nation's defense industry capabilities as well as Turkey's engineers and workers' efforts.While the deal came from a country that the company has exported to before, this "means that the customer was pleased with the vehicles it included in its inventory, going with Otokar again," Görgüç said.The company said deliveries will begin in 2021 and will be completed by the end of 2022. The contract will come into effect following the completion of the letter of guarantee, the advance payment getting received and the necessary export permits being obtained. (end of excerpt)-ends-