Rossi in Brazil Toured the IVECO Factory and Met with His Counterpart Fernando Azevedo e Silva

(Source: Argentine Ministry of Defence; issued October 26, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Encuentro del ministro de Defensa argentino @RossiAgustinOk con su par brasileño Fernando Azevedo en la fábrica del vehículo militar 6x6 Guaraní, hecho por Iveco en su planta de Sete Lagoas, Minas Gerais. pic.twitter.com/oasw9ELoF7 — Daniel Scioli

BUENOS AIRES --- The Minister of Defense, Agustin Rossi, traveled today to the Federative Republic of Brazil where he was received by the ambassador to that neighboring country, Daniel Scioli and - under a strict sanitary protocol - he toured with his Brazilian counterpart, Fernando Azevedo e Silva , the industrial plant of IVECO located in Sete Lagoas (State of Minas Gerais), where the Guaraní 6x6 armored vehicles are manufactured in association with the Brazilian Army."We have carried out a very good tour of the Iveco Brazil factory", assured Rossi, while highlighting that "a part of the armored vehicles (their engine and chassis) is manufactured in Argentina, more precisely at the IVECO plant in Cordova".