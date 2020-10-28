China Strongly Opposes U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan: Defense Spokesperson

(Source: China Military Online; issued Oct 28, 2020)

BEIJING --- China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and has lodged solemn representations to the US side, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Tuesday.



Ren made the remarks in response to press questions on the recent U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.



Media reports said that the U.S. Department of State has decided to approve the sale of Harpoon missile systems and related equipment worth about 2.4 billion U.S. dollars to Taiwan. Besides, just several days ago, the U.S. Administration approved three arms sales totaling 1.8 billion U.S. dollars to the island.



The spokesperson pointed out that the U.S. government recently has approved again arms sales to Taiwan, seriously violating the one-China principle and three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, severely interfering in China's internal affairs and undermining China's sovereignty and security interests. "The move seriously damages relations between the two countries and the two militaries, as well as the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, China firmly opposes it and has lodged solemn representations to the U.S. side," Ren said.



The Taiwan question matters for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is vital to China's core interests, allowing no external interference, stressed Ren. He warned that attempts made by some persons in U.S. and Taiwan to use Taiwan question to contain China and resist reunification with force are doomed to fail.



China strongly urges the U.S. side to immediately withdraw plans of arms sales to Taiwan, cease US-Taiwan military contacts and stop selling weapons to the island and handle Taiwan- related issues prudently, so as to avoid serious consequences to Sino-American bilateral and mil-to-mil relations, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said the spokesperson.



Ren emphasized that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has determined will, full confidence and enough capability to thwart any form of external interference and any separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence. ’’ "The PLA will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and make continuous efforts to advance national reunification process, " the spokesperson stated.



